Duo linked with exit and more: The Sunderland transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Sunderland started early this summer, making four new and permanent signings within the first few weeks of the window.

Things have been a little slow since, but Sunderland are still expected to make a few more signings before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1st.

And one player who could be arriving on Wearside is Tom Cannon. The Everton man has been linked with a move to Sunderland who are said to be readying a £3million bid for the 20-year-old, but Alan Nixon is now suggesting that Sunderland would need to sell before they could buy Cannon.

Another striker on the Black Cats’ shortlist is Rijeka and Croatia U21 man Matija Frigan. Sunderland were reported to have seen a bid rejected for him last week, but now it’s being claimed that Sunderland remain in talks to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Manchester United youngster Noam Emeran is also said to be a transfer target for Sunderland, with Coventry City also interested in a loan deal for the Frenchman who is yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

Then in terms of outgoings, Ross Stewart continues to be linked with a move away. The striker is now said (Nixon via Patreon) to be a target for Middlesbrough, Southampton, and Stoke City as he enters the final year of his current Sunderland deal.

Elsewhere, surprise reports last week said that Isaac Lihadji is on the verge of joining Qatari side Al-Duhail. Reports coming out of France claimed that the youngster is set to seal a permanent move to Qatar despite only signing for the Black Cats last January.

Lastly, Sunderland academy man Toby Bell has reportedly moved to Chelsea, despite previous interest from Manchester City.