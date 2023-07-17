Duo arrive and more: The Birmingham City transfer news from the last week of the window

Birmingham City’s summer transfer window continues to go from strength to strength, with more players arriving at St Andrew’s ahead of next season.

And the latest name to have joined John Eustace’s Birmingham City revolution is Siriki Dembele.

The 26-year-old joined Blues on a permanent deal from Bournemouth last week, with his arrival coinciding with the exit of Tahith Chong who’s joined Luton Town.

It’s said that the Hatters are paying £5million for Chong, though the final total could reach £10million – Blues paid Manchester United £1.5million for Chong last summer.

News Tahith #Chong: The 23 y/o is on verge to join @LutonTown. ➡️ Transfer fee: Up to £10m with possible add-ons included

➡️ £5m guaranteed. Medical was completed today. Announcement soon. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/lHM9ZnCLhH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2023

And Blues have landed a long-term target in Dion Sanderson.

The Wolves man joins Birmingham City on a permanent deal from Wolves, with Eustace’s side forking out a fee of around £2million to re-sign the former loan man.

Speaking to the club, Sanderson had this to say upon his return to the club:

“Yes, 100%. It is a shame that the lads aren’t in today. But when they are back, it will feel like I have been with them for the last couple of days in Spain.

“I will settle in straight away; I have got no issue with that. I can’t wait to get started.”

Lastly, Werder Bremen full-back Lee Buchanan has been linked with a potential summer move to Birmingham City.

Football Insider say that Blues and Championship rivals Swansea City are both plotting moves for the 22-year-old who left Derby County last summer.

Birmingham City then are enjoying a very positive summer transfer window. The capture of Sanderson is a very impressive one but what that means for the rest of their transfer window remains to be seen.

Expect to see the club start utilising the loan market in the coming weeks.