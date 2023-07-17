‘Deal close’: Leeds United closing in on signing of 22-year-old midfielder

Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu, says Phil Hay.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Ampadu, 22, ahead of the 2023/24 season, and now The Athletic’s Hay has revealed that a deal is close.

Evening Standard reported the news that Leeds were chasing a deal for Ampadu and that the Blues were weighing up an offer from Daniel Farke’s side, with other teams in England and Europe also interested.

But Hay has since tweeted:

Leeds United ready to make first move in the transfer market with deal close for Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu. Story @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0eDwaKPreT — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 17, 2023

Ampadu has been with Chelsea since 2017 but he’s made just 12 appearances for the club in that time, instead spending many of his years at Stamford Bridge out on loan with the last being in Italy with Spezia.

But the Exeter-born midfielder has 44 caps for Wales and he now looks set to seal a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

So far this summer, Leeds have signed youngsters Lewis Pirie and Josh McDonald on permanent deals, with Ampadu looking like the third name set to arrive at Elland Road this summer.

Ampadu to Leeds

Ampadu has been around the game for a while now, but he remains a very young player with plenty of potential left to fulfil.

If Leeds are getting a good price on the Welshman then it should prove to be a very useful signing, especially after the recent loan exits of midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca.

Ampadu should become an important and useful player for Farke who could also deploy Ampadu in defence, making him a very versatile option ahead of the new season.

More is needed, but it certainly looks like Leeds’ summer transfer plans are getting under way ahead of their season opener v Cardiff City next month.