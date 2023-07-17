Charlton Athletic eyeing swoop for Championship striker, reporter claims

Charlton Athletic are interested in a loan move for Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies, reports Phil Cadden.

Charlton Athletic are keen on luring the youngster down to London on a temporary as they prepare for another year in League One.

Davies, 21, has been on the books at Cardiff for his whole career to date after rising up through their academy ranks.

According to The Sun reporter Cadden on Twitter (see tweet below), he has emerged on the radar of the Addicks along with third tier rivals Portsmouth and Oxford United.

Told Cardiff forward Isaak Davies is wanted by League One trio Portsmouth, Charlton and Oxford on loan. — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) July 16, 2023

Charlton in striker chase

Charlton could see Davies as someone to bolster their attacking department ahead of the next campaign and offer them something different to what they have in the building already. Following Cardiff’s busy transfer window so far this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them let some players head out the exit door over the coming days/weeks to free up space and funds.

The Addicks have been relatively patient with their recruitment so far as they look for the right characters. Dean Holden has signed goalkeeper Harry Isted and defender Lloyd Jones following their departures from Premier League new boys Luton Town and league rivals Cambridge United, whilst striker Alfie May has also arrived from Cheltenham Town.

Davies may have now been identified as their next acquisition but they will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to land his signature. The Wales youth international was a regular for Cardiff at various youth levels before he was handed his debut in October 2021 in a Championship fixture against Middlesbrough.

He has since made 41 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions and has found the net three times.