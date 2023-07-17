Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United pushing to sign Ipswich Town man, reporter says

Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United are both pushing to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara, as per Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town signed Camara last summer in what looked to be one of the deals of the summer. He signed permanently from promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle but his first year at Portman Road has been plagued by injury.

As a result, Town boss Kieran McKenna has said he’s likely to head out on loan this summer.

Last week, it was reported that Sheffield Wednesday were showing a serious interest in the midfielder but now, fresh speculation is circulating over what could be next for Camara.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United are now pushing to secure his signature.

Ipswich midfielder Panutche Camara appears to have pulled out of a loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday. There is interest from elsewhere with Peterborough and Charlton now believed to be pushing to strike a deal. #itfc #swfc #owls #WAWAW #posh #pufc #cafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 17, 2023

It comes after his agent (as per reporter Richard Cawley) posted images on Instagram of him at a training ground that looks like the Addicks’ base Sparrows Lane. An image of him having a meal in Tower Bridge is also posted.

The agent of Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara has posted on his Instagram that he is at a training ground that looks remarkably like Sparrows Lane. Also another image reveals that Camara and his agent had a meal in Tower Bridge last night. The power of social media. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 17, 2023

A good signing

Camara would be a fantastic signing for Charlton, Peterborough or any League One club.

He was brilliant for Plymouth Argyle before his move to Ipswich Town and if he hadn’t been hit with injury for much of last season, many would have backed him too be a popular player at Portman Road too.

If his injury problems are behind him and he can stay fit, there’s no reason why Camara can’t star in League One again. The 26-year-old is a fantastic central midfielder, showing confidence in carrying the ball forward and helping his side progress up the pitch quickly. He’s a good build and chips in going forward too, notching 10 goals and 10 assists during his time with Plymouth.