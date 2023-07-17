Championship man linked and more: Middlesbrough transfer news from the last week of the window

Middlesbrough have been very active in the last couple of weeks, with several new signings having arrived ahead of next season.

The permanent captures of Morgan Rogers and Seny Dieng are perhaps the most marquee of Middlesbrough’s summer signings so far.

But the summer on the whole has bene very positive for Michael Carrick’s side who’ll go in search of promotion once again next season.

And they could be doing so with a new striker on their books in Ross Stewart.

The Sunderland man has continuously attracted transfer interest for the past year despite spending much of it on the sidelines, and Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Middlesbrough are keen on the Scot.

He says that Championship trio Middlesbrough, Southampton, and Stoke City are all keen on the Sunderland man who is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair has been linked with a move away from the Riverside ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk claim that Premier League quintet Bournemouth, Burnley, Fulham, Luton Town, and Sheffield United are all interested in the 28-year-old, with Championship sides Leeds United and Leicester City also in the race.

TEAMtalk add that Boro are ready to listen to offers for the Northern Irishman.

Lastly, released Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Daniels has joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a permanent deal.

For Boro then, the bulk of their summer transfer business may have already been concluded. But there could be some loan signings on the way later in the summer and also some player exits as Carrick continues to his rebuild of the club.

Middlesbrough kick off their season at home to Millwall next month.