Blackpool looking to seal deal for 34-year-old after Wigan Athletic exit

Blackpool are pushing to sign goalkeeper Jamie Jones after his exit from Wigan Athletic, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Jones, 34, saw his contract with Wigan Athletic expire at the end of last month and on Monday, it was made official that he would not be signing an extension at the DW Stadium.

With that, his six-year stay with the Latics comes to an end. The ‘keeper played 117 times for the club across all competitions, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

Now, following his release, Jones has been quickly linked with a move to another League One club.

Reporter Witcoop has said that Blackpool are pushing to sign the veteran shot-stopper following his Wigan departure. His release means he will cost the Tangerines nothing as they bid to further bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has confirmed his exit from Wigan. Blackpool are pushing to sign Jones on a free. #blackpool #wafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 17, 2023

Blackpool added Richard O’Donnell to Neil Critchley’s goalkeeping department earlier this summer while Daniel Grimshaw is still under contract following their relegation from the Championship.

Another keeper needed

With Grimshaw and O’Donnell currently on the books, a third option for further cover and competition is needed.

Jones would be able to provide just that and with his level of experience comes leadership, so he could have a positive impact off pitch as well as on it. If he was to join, it would probably bring an end to Blackpool’s hunt for another goalkeeper, unless Grimshaw was to move on.

The former Manchester City has caught the eye in the Championship before but no rumours have circulated over a potential exit this summer. That could put him in pole position in the fight to start for Critchley’s Tangerines as they fight to return too the second-tier at the first time of asking next season.