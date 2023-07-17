Blackburn Rovers in talks over deal for £4m-rated striker, report claims

Blackburn Rovers are in discussions over a deal for Besiktas striker Jackson Muleka, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for more new signings after a bit of a quiet period in their business. Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson all joined in fairly quick succession but since then, no one has come through the doors.

Further signings are needed though and one department that needs bolstering is their attack.

Plenty of names have been linked and now, another new name has emerged from the Daily Mail.

They report that Blackburn Rovers are in discussions to sign Besiktas forward Jackson Muleka. The 23-year-old DR Congo international managed six goals and an assist in 32 games during his first season with the Turkish giants, who he joined off the back of a starring stint on loan at Kasimpasa.

With Kasimpasa, the forward managed 12 goals and five assists in just 14 appearances.

It is said that Muleka is valued at around £4m.

Trouble behind the scenes?

Blackburn need more signings and the news of Muleka being on the radar shows work is still going on to bring fresh faces to Ewood Park. However, the lack of recent movement after a bright start is a concern for some, especially with new rumours emerging over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future.

It was said that the Dane is considering quitting the club after the owners were advised to reduce their investment in the club. Obviously, that would impact Rovers’ transfer budget and hinder Tomasson’s ability to take them back to the Premier League.

A move for Muleka would certainly ease those nerves and the hope will be that more fresh faces aren’t too far around the corner as nerves rise among supporters.