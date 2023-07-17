Birmingham City’s stance on potential loan swoop for 21-year-old Arsenal man emerges

Birmingham City are not pursuing Arsenal’s Omar Rekik amid recent claims of a nearing loan deal, Birmingham Live has said.

Birmingham City have utilised the loan market well in recent years and the hope will be that they can repeat that trick this summer too. Rumours have been circulating regularly and it was claimed at the weekend that Arsenal youngster Rekik was a target.

The Blues brought Auston Trusty in from the Gunners for last season and after his success, it seemed feasible that they could turn to the Premier League giants for another temporary addition.

Now though, Birmingham Live has moved to play down the links with the Tunisian international.

They state that Rekik is not on the ‘agenda’ at St. Andrew’s despite the fact they would like to add another centre-back.

Rekik has spent time out on loan with Sparta Rotterdam and Wigan Athletic since joining Arsenal’s academy in January 2021.

Loan signings next?

Birmingham City are under new ownership at last and the signings that have followed give reason to be excited ahead of the new season. However, after a string of permanent signings on cash deals, it could be that the Blues turn back to the loan market that has served them well in recent windows.

Further additions are needed and bringing in young Premier League players on temporary deals could prove the best way to get fresh faces in before the new season begins. John Eustace’s ranks are looking strong but a loan for a young defender or two could be the best way for them to proceed in the coming days and weeks.

Thus far, loan favourites Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik have returned on permanent deals. They have come back to the Blues while Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Tyler Roberts and Siriki Dembele have all signed too.