Barnsley open negotiations to sign Championship man on permanent basis

Barnsley are in negotiations to bring Cardiff City striker Max Watters back to the club this summer, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Watters, 24, joined Barnsley on loan in January last season. He made 21 League One appearances during his time at Oakwell including two in the play-offs and scored four times, assisting two more.

The Bluebirds striker has struggled to find form in the Championship since making the move to Wales from Crawley Town in 2021.

However, whenever he has featured in League One whether it be for Barnsley or MK Dons on loan Watters has always had a good eye for goal making him a valuable asset to have at this level.

Recent reports have now stated Barnsley want to bring Watters back to the club on a permanent deal and negotiations have been opened between the two sides.

A sign of intent

Barnsley fell short last time out losing in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday. The last minute goal meant Barnsley were condemned to another year in the third tier, but the hope this season will be to once again push the limits of promotion.

To do this their summer business is vital and they’ve had a pretty slow summer so far in terms of incomings. Adding Watters to their ranks though would be a really good signing with the 24-year-old destined to add goals and quality to their squad.

Cardiff City may be hesitant to let him go permanently and it remains to be seen what the asking price is and whether Barnsley have the funds to meet it.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops and if Barnsley manage to get their man, but with the season edging closer and a deal yet to be agreed it is possible they have to begin the season without Watters as an option.