Barnsley close in on free agent addition under new boss Neill Collins

Barnsley are closing in on the signing of Jesse Debrah, reports Alan Nixon.

Barnsley are set to land the defender this summer following the expiration of his contract at FC Halifax Town at the end of last month.

Debrah, 22, has been weighing up his options as a free agent over recent times.

Nixon has reported on his Patreon that he is poised to have a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Oakwell.

Barnsley edge closer to deal

Barnsley have been in need of a new centre-back following Mads Andersen’s exit to Luton Town and Bobby Thomas’ return to Burnley after his loan in South Yorkshire ended.

Debrah is a decent age and has the potential to grow and develop in the future. However, he hasn’t got too much experience of playing in the Football League so far in his career so it may take him a while to adapt to the step up of a couple of leagues.

He rose up through the academy at Millwall and was a regular for the Lions at various youth levels. He never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit but was loaned out to Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet to get some game time under his belt.

Debrah was then released in 2021 and subsequently moved up north when Halifax came calling. The Londoner has since been a key player for the Shaymen over the past couple of campaigns and played 59 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

There was an air of inevitability that he would be leaving Halifax this summer due to his uncertain contract situation and it appears Barnsley will be winning the race for his signature.