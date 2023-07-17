AFC Wimbledon defender set to complete surprise Scotland move after English interest

AFC Wimbledon centre-back Will Nightingale is set to join Ross County on loan until January, as per the Daily Record.

AFC Wimbledon man Nightingale has spent his entire career to date with the EFL club.

He came through their youth ranks and quickly progressed to the first-team, proving a mainstay for much of that time. The 27-year-old was limited to 25 appearances across all competitions last season though, spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines before returning to play a part in 14 of the last 15 League Two games.

Now though, it has been said that Nightingale is set to head north of the border.

The Daily Record reports that the defender is set to join Malky Mackay’s Ross County on loan. The deal will initially run until January after the Staggies saw off English interest to secure his signature on a temporary basis.

It will mark the first time Nightingale has played anywhere other than the Dons, for whom he has appeared 204 times.

Heading north?

Nightingale has spent much of his career playing League One football and given that there was interest from teams in England, his signing will come as a good coup for Mackay and Ross County.

From the Dons’ perspective, it would mean they’re losing an important member of the dressing room and another key centre-back. Aaron Pierre left upon the expiry of his contract and with Nightingale moving on, it could be a new-look partnership at the heart of defence heading into the new campaign.

Johnnie Jackson has new signings Ryan Johnson and Joe Lewis available after both signed from Stockport County. Paul Kalambayi, Alex Pearce and youngsters Isaac Ogundere and Ethan Sutcliffe are the other natural centre-backs, so it will be interesting to see just who starts for the Dons moving forward.