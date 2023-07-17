3 players who could realistically sign for Stoke City in the coming weeks

Stoke City look to have some potential new signings in their sights, with the start of the 2023/24 season drawing ever closer.

Stoke City have already signed Enda Stevens and Ben Pearson this summer.

But Alex Neil looks like he has a few more new signings on the way with the Potters having been in a number of transfer headlines over the past few weeks.

Here we look at three players who’ve been linked with a move to Stoke City and who could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Matija Sarkic

Last week, John Percy revealed that Stoke City were closing in on the signing of Wolves goalkeeper and one of last season’s loan players, Matija Sarkic.

It’s said that the Potters are set to pay an initial fee of £1.25million for the Wolves man, with this move looking like it’s been in the pipelines throughout the summer.

Expect to see Sarkic signing for Stoke City in the coming weeks or even days.

Michael Rose

Another name who’s been on Stoke’s radar for a while is defender Michael Rose.

The Potters tried and failed to sign him from Coventry City in January, but now he’s a free agent and Stoke-on-Trent Live are saying that Stoke are closing in on the signing of the 27-year-old.

Being a free agent, it looks like this one could move forward quickly, so expect to see Rose arriving at the club alongside Sarkic in the near future.

Andre Vidigal

Recent reports in Portugal have revealed that Stoke City have made a bid for Maritimo winger Andre Vidigal.

It’s said that the Potters have bid €450,000 (£386,000), but that the Portuguese side want £500,000 to part ways with Vidigal, who scored eight goals in 32 Primeira Liga appearances last time round.

Stoke City had been expected to spend some money this summer and new attacking signings looks like a priority, so this one looks like a very possible move for someone who Stoke have clearly done their homework on.