3 players Sheffield Wednesday could realistically sign in the coming weeks including Arsenal ace

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to ramp up their transfer business over the next few weeks with Xisco Munoz now in place as new boss.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a turbulent summer with the shock change in manager but with Munoz in charge, the time has come for him to make his mark on the playing squad at Hillsborough.

There have been rumours over potential additions and here, we look at three players who could realistically join the Owls in the coming weeks…

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Munoz has said the signing of a new goalkeeper is close and rumours have circulated over a return for former loan star Bailey Peacock-Farrell. He’s down the pecking order at Burnley and could head for a Championship club this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday could be a great destination for the former Leeds United goalkeeper and with a ‘keeper move close, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the Northern Ireland was to return to Hillsborough.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Rumoured target Norton-Cuffy could be set for another Championship loan after a spell with Coventry City last season and while a move to a newly-promoted side might be a bit of a backwards step, he could still be a realistic addition for the Owls.

They need a new regular on the right-hand side and with Norton-Cuffy omitted from Arsenal’s pre-season tour squad, it could be that a temporary move away isn’t too far around the corner.

Troy Deeney

The Daily Mail reported last week that talks were taking place with Deeney over a possible player-coach role.

He played under Munoz during his time at Watford and as a free agent, veteran striker Deeney could become a real leader for Sheffield Wednesday while still offering a valuable presence at the top of the pitch, even if a coaching role meant slightly reduced minutes on the pitch.