3 out of work managers Blackburn Rovers should consider should Tomasson leave this summer

Blackburn Rovers finished 7th last season. They missed out on the top six on goal difference, but so far this summer have struggled to make a dent in the transfer market with Tomasson’s squad arguably looking considerably weaker than last year.

The Danish boss has seen the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack depart this summer and despite incomings such as Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson they don’t appear to have replaced the 20+ goals they’ve let go.

Now, a new transfer blow to Rovers reportedly has Tomasson considering leaving the club less than three weeks before the new campaign.

So, here we look at three out of work managers Blackburn Rovers should consider if Tomasson leaves this summer.

Gary O’Neil

The 40-year-old coach is only quite new on the scene, but there are positive signs to take from his first job as manager.

The former Liverpool U23 boss took the reigns at Bournemouth last season and managed to take the Cherries from relegation favourites to a 15th place finish surviving in a comfortable fashion.

He was deemed quite unlucky to lose his job earlier in the summer with Bournemouth opting to have someone else take them forward. His brief time at Bournemouth does suggest a second tier job next is what makes sense for his career and Blackburn Rovers could be the perfect opportunity.

Scott Parker

Another former Bournemouth boss makes the list after his disappointing spell at Club Brugge.

The ex-Fulham head coach has two Championship promotions to his name already despite only having two jobs in England to date. The 42-year-old boss began his time in management at Fulham where he achieved top flight promotion in his first year in charge. He did the same thing at Bournemouth, but a poor start and a 9-0 defeat in the Premier League saw him dismissed.

He most recently took the Club Brugge job in Belgium and whilst he wasn’t able to gain any sort of momentum there he still remains a safe second tier pair of hands and for that reason he could be the ideal man for Rovers.

Dean Smith

Smith is probably the least exciting name on this least given his recent jobs. But, the situation at Blackburn Rovers looks bleak and for that reason they may struggle to find a replacement for Tomasson.

The former Aston Villa boss has history of Championship success, but his most recent second tier outing at the helm of Norwich City ended with a run of three wins in 13 and his recent attempt to keep Leicester City in the top flight ended in dismal fashion.

Appointing Smith would be a risk, but once again given the circumstances at the club they need someone willing to take it on and the 52-year-old boss does have a point to prove following a struggle in recent years.