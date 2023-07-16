Wrexham set sights on Blackpool midfielder move, deal expires in 2024

Wrexham are interested in Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Wrexham’s ambitions are no secret as they bid to keep rising up the leagues after last season’s promotion.

They recruited some seriously impressive names in the National League and by now, some might have thought they’d have recruited more fresh faces. However, the Welsh outfit have been remaining patient with their recruitment and made an eye-catching breakthrough with a move for Huddersfield Town’s Will Boyle last summer.

Now, it has been claimed another higher-league player has emerged on their radar.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon that Blackpool midfielder Virtue is a target for Wrexham.

The 26-year-old is fresh off the back of a decent loan spell with Lincoln City and has 12 months left on his contract at Bloomfield Road. He’s a central midfielder who can play deeper as a defensive midfielder too.

What next for Virtue?

After his solid loan spell at Sincil Bank, it remains to be seen just what the new season has in store for ex-Liverpool youngster Virtue. He’s shown he’s a solid performer in League One and could break back into the side at Bloomfield Road if given the chance but after struggling with injury at times, he’s not been able to kick on quite as some would’ve hoped.

The Epsom-born midfielder could prove a helpful asset for the Tangerines but if he’s not going to be a regular starter, a drop down to League Two with Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham could prove an intriguing option.

The Red Dragons have the financial power to get a deal done and they could likely put together a wage packet capable of tempting Virtue down a level. Time will tell just how his Blackpool situation pans out though, and whether or not Wrexham’s interest will develop into anything more concrete.