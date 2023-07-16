Southampton and Middlesbrough among sides eyeing Sunderland transfer swoop

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City are queueing up for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Sunderland striker Stewart has endured an injury-hit year or so since firing the Black Cats back to Championship football.

His form in League One has seen him draw interest before and despite spending much of last season on the sidelines, his stock remains high after he managed 10 goals and three assists in the 13 league games he featured in.

There remains a lack of clarity over his future at the Stadium of Light with his contract up next summer. Now, fresh reports of second-tier interest have emerged from reporter Nixon.

He has stated on his Patreon that Championship trio Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City are in the queue to sign the Scot as he enters the final 12 months of his contract on Wearside.

Stewart has been with Sunderland since January 2021 and has notched 40 goals in 80 games since.

Stay or go?

There’s no doubt that Stewart has got what it takes to really star at this level. He’s shown what he can do in the few games he’s played in the Championship so with his contract situation in mind, it isn’t a surprise to see the interest he’s drawing.

Sunderland should be hoping to tie him down to a new deal to boost their own ambitions of pushing for promotion again but the likes of Middlesbrough, Stoke and especially Southampton could all prove intriguing options as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Black Cats could look to cash in this summer rather than risk losing their prolific striker for nothing in a year. However, time will tell just how this latest round of rumours develops with plenty of time left in the window.