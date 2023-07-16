Portuguese club’s demand emerges as Stoke City lodge six-figure bid for winger

Stoke City have made a €450,000 bid for Maritimo’s Andre Vidigal but the Portuguese side want more than €500,000, Record has said.

Stoke City will be determined to make a long-awaited push towards the Championship promotion fight next season but if they’re to do so, Alex Neil will know his squad needs some more fresh faces.

Thus far, Ben Pearson has returned on a permanent basis after last season’s loan and experienced defender Enda Stevens has signed on a free transfer after his Sheffield United deal expired.

Now though, reports of a bid for Portuguese winger Vidigal have emerged.

Portuguese outlet Record has said that Stoke City have made a bid of €450,000 (£386,000) for the 24-year-old ace after his club Maritimo were relegated. However, the side are demanding at least €500,000 (£429,000) for his signature.

The interest comes after Vidigal netted eight goals in 32 games during their relegation. If a deal can be struck, the winger’s former club Fortuna Sittard will be due a cut of the free.

In need of wingers

Stoke City really need to bolster their options out wide.

Versatile forwards Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown can both play on the wing. There’s also wing-back Josh Tymon and youngster D’Margio Wright-Phillips, but those four names don’t exactly scream depth in Neil’s ranks.

In the search for another winger, Stoke are wise to cast their eyes to the European market. They can find bargains for players like Vidigal who has impressed at a good level in both Holland and Portugal.

The former Portugal youth international would bring some good versatility to the attack too. Vidigal can play on either the left or right wing and has operated through the middle as a centre-forward or just in behind the no.9.