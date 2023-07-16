Nottingham Forest ready to sanction exit for 25-year-old as Leeds United eye up deal

Leeds United will see a whole host of players move on this summer and sooner rather than later, they need to start bringing some new bodies in as Daniel Farke bids to build a squad capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Plenty of links have emerged to no avail thus far but on Friday, it was said that Nigerian striker Dennis had emerged on the Whites’ radar.

Now, it has been said by Football Insider that Leeds have been given the green light to move for Dennis.

Nottingham Forest are aware of the interest from Farke’s side and after a tough first year at the City Ground, they’re ready to let him move on this summer. The 25-year-old managed only two goals and three assists in 25 games, with most of those appearances coming off the bench.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

A good move?

After struggling to make an impact with Forest, this could be a great move for Dennis. He’d be joining another big club with big crowds and while it would mean dropping down a level, there’s a good chance Leeds will be in the fight to return to the Premier League straight away.

He has shown he can be a danger in the Premier League before, managing 10 goals and six assists in 37 games with Watford.

If the Nigerian international could get back to his best, he could be a real hit with the Whites. Dennis could lead the line as Farke’s new talisman or he could operate on the left or right wing, bringing more versatility to the German boss’ attacking ranks.