Leicester City and Burnley leading battle for Manchester City prodigy, reporter claims

Leicester City and Burnley are ‘heading the chase’ for Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Leicester City’s new boss Enzo Maresca arrived from Manchester City after working as Pep Guardiola’s no.2. The hope will be that his close links to City can help them out in the transfer market as they gear up for the new season.

Now, Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Foxes are looking to use that relationship to bring in Cole Palmer.

Leicester are said to be heading the chase for the 21-year-old playmaker alongside Burnley.

The Clarets also boast close links to the treble winners thanks to manager and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany. They signed Ajo Muric and CJ Egan-Riley from City last summer and loaned in Taylor Harwood-Bellis as they stormed their way to the Championship title, returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A huge signing

While time will tell just how Palmer’s situation is to pan out, there’s no doubt that he’d be a seriously impressive signing for Leicester City as they gear up for what they hope will be a Championship title fight.

Palmer is among City’s most highly-rated young players after starring at youth level and catching the eye in some of his senior outings. He’s impressed in the England setup too, becoming a regular for the U21s.

He’s comfortable playing on the wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and can even play deeper as a central midfielder too. Palmer is a player who looks ready for a chance in the Premier League but after the likes of Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee all caught the eye in the Championship, a second-tier move could be a good idea for Palmer too.