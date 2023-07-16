Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town cast eyes over Rangers starlet ahead of potential swoop

Rangers winger Ross McCausland was watched by potential suitors Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town on Saturday, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 15.07.23, 17:26).

Rangers talent McCausland has made two senior appearances for the club and after catching the eye with their B team, he’s be hoping that a senior breakthrough isn’t too far away.

The 20-year-old could head to the EFL for next season as he took his chance to impress League Two scouts on Saturday.

The Daily Record has revealed that fourth-tier duo Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town both scouted McCausland as he netted twice in a 3-1 win over Crusaders. It bodes well for the Northern Ireland youth international as he looks to watch the eye ahead of a potential EFL loan move for the 2023/24 campaign.

McCausland managed eight goals and four assists in the Lowland League last season, playing on either the left or right for Rangers’ B team.

Preparing for the new season

Both Forest Green Rovers and Harrogate Town will be hopeful of strengthening their ranks further before embarking on the League Two campaign.

Forest Green have added Ryan Inniss, Teddy Jenks, Luke Daniels and Callum Jones (loan) to their ranks this far but it remains to be seen whether or not caretaker boss Hannah Dingley will be given the job permanently. Until a decision is made though, she’ll be tasked with preparing the squad for a return to fourth-tier football.

As for Harrogate, long-serving boss Simon Weaver has already made a host of new additions.

Dean Cornelius, Matty Daly, Liam Gibson, Rod McDonald, James Daly, Lewis Thomas, Matty Foulds and Abraham Odoh have all joined the Sulphurites in permanent deals as they look to push away from the League Two relegation zone next season.