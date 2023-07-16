Chelsea see off Manchester City in battle for Sunderland starlet

Sunderland’s academy goalkeeper Toby Bell is set to join Chelsea after they beat Manchester City to his signature, according to Alan Nixon.

Sunderland’s youth academy has produced some great goalkeepers in recent years and teenager Bell looks to be on the same trajectory to a future in the senior game.

Jordan Pickford made his name with the Black Cats before becoming an Everton and England mainstay while Anthony Patterson looks destined for bigger things after becoming no.1 in recent seasons.

However, Bell looks poised to take his talents elsewhere. It was previously said that Manchester City were closing in on a deal for the 14-year-old ‘keeper but now, fresh claims have emerged on reporter Nixon’s Patreon page.

It is now said that Chelsea have won the race to sign Bell this summer.

The West London outfit often look to add new faces to their esteemed academy and it seems Bell could be one of the latest to make a move to their Cobham youth ranks.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

Heading elsewhere

It isn’t rare to see youth players switching academies, especially when it comes to a promising EFL talent stepping up to one of the Premier League’s bigger sides.

That said, given Sunderland’s track record of developing young players and specifically goalkeepers, it might’ve been hoped that they could persuade Bell to stay. There probably would have been a good chance of him stepping up to senior football with the Black Cats too, but when a club with an academy as good as Chelsea’s comes calling, it will never be an easy one to turn down.

Sunderland will be disappointed to lose one of their brighter prospects but seeing another one of their prodigies move onto bigger and better things shows that their academy is continuing to produce stars for the future.