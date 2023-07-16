Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Huddersfield Town keen on 19-year-old free agent

19-year-old attacking midfielder Lindsay is without a club after leaving Rangers upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

It comes after he caught the eye for the Scottish giants’ B team, managing 12 goals and six assists in 38 games. His situation has already piqued interests with Derby County bringing him in on trial and now, reports have said he’s drawing Championship admirers.

Football Scotland says Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Huddersfield Town are all keen on the Northern Ireland youth international. The Rams are best placed to sign him after having him on trial for the last two weeks but second-tier interest could prove intriguing for the youngster.

Lindsay is yet to decide on his fate but the likelihood is that he will be joining an EFL club following his Rangers departure.

Heading for the EFL

Plenty of prodigies have made their senior breakthroughs in the EFL and Lindsay will be hoping to do so if he does move south of the border this summer. All of the clubs keen have decent track records of bringing youth players through their ranks too.

Derby, where he has been training, have a squad largely made up of youth players. Hull City can boast the likes of Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter as recent stars to come from the academy while Blackburn Rovers have long shown a willingness to offer chances to youngsters. Neil Warnock wasn’t afraid to lean on academy players while keeping Huddersfield Town up either.

Lindsay will be determined to join a club who can offer him senior chances after falling short of a breakthrough with Rangers, though it remains to be seen just where that is.