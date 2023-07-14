What is Leicester City’s profit/loss in the transfer market so far this summer?

After relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City needed a bit of a clear-out – and that’s exactly what’s happened.

Leicester City have really cleared the decks since their relegation from the top flight. And despite most of their players leaving on free transfers, they’re up in terms of money made in the transfer market this summer.

The sale of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur is obviously the main bit of business from the Foxes so far. It was a long-awaited move but it finally went through at the end of last month, with Spurs paying a reported £40million fee for the England man.

And Leicester agreed another sale yesterday, with George hirst joining Ipswich Town in a move said to be worth £1.5million.

But Enzo Maresca has been hard at work in the transfer market himself, signing two new names in Conor Coady and Harry Winks.

Coady joins from Wolves in a move which sees the Foxes pay an initial fee of £7.5million, whilst Winks arrives from Spurs for an apparent £10million fee, giving Leicester a total expenditure of £17.5million so far this summer.

More player sales and signings are expected, but so far Leicester City have made a £24million profit in the transfer market this summer.

Harvey Barnes looks like he’ll follow Maddison out the exit door this summer and he could net the Foxes another fee similar to that of Maddison, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Timothy Castagne, and Jamie Vardy among the others to have attracted transfer interest this summer.

All in all then, with parachute payments on top, Leicester City could be in for a very profitable summer ahead of what is starting to look like a very exciting season in the Championship.