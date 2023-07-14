UPDATED: The 8 Leeds United summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has a task on his hands as he gears up the Whites for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The hope will be that some eye-catching new faces can come through the doors but much of the ongoing speculation is about players who could be leaving Elland Road ahead of the new season.

Rumours have been rife over potential Leeds United exits and arrivals over the last week or so. Here, we look at each deal and assess the likelihood of them materialising before the window’s end…

Paddy McNair

TEAMtalk has said that Leeds United are alongside a host of Premier League and Championship sides in eyeing Middlesbrough’s versatile defender McNair. Boro are willing to listen to offers as he enters the last 12 months of his deal.

How likely is this one?

A move feels likely for McNair but a chance in the Premier League could prove tough to turn down, making it difficult for Leeds to get it done if they firm up their interest.

Alex Nubel

With bids for Illan Meslier anticipated, Leeds are eyeing up Bayern Munich’s Nubel as a possible replacement.

How likely is this one?

Nubel is likely to leave Bayern and while Stuttgart are keen, the Whites are said to be favourites in the Daily Mail‘s report. With all the player sales, a deal seems feasible with a fee of less than £7m cited.

Max Wober

Wober is one player many would have thought would leave but reports from Germany have said a deal is proving hard to find for the defender’s representatives due to Leeds’ demands and his contract.

How likely is this one?

If someone has the financial power to sign Wober, a move looks likely. But, for as long as his agents struggle to find a buying club, he could end up staying with the Whites.

Junior Firpo

Left-back Firpo is one who could certainly benefit from an exit and Turkish reports have said he’s got interest from Galatasaray.

How likely is this one?

If an interested party is willing to sign Firpo, you can’t see many standing in the way of a deal this summer.

Rasmus Kristensen

Full-back Kristensen is yet another player reportedly heading for the exit. He’s poised to follow Diego Llorente to Roma, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said.

How likely is this one?

With a season-long loan in place, it seems little will stop this deal from going through now. Kristensen looks poised to head to Italy on a temporary basis after a difficult year with Leeds United.

Gustavo Hamer

Coventry City star Hamer is said to be on Leeds United’s shopping list as they gear up for the Championship. He’s been a standout player for the Sky Blues and looks destined to play at a higher level.

How likely is this one?

Hamer would be a fantastic addition but you can’t help but feel he’s outgrown the Championship. Premier League sides are keen and that would seem to be his most likely destination.

Yussuf Poulsen

Farke is keen to add a new striker to his ranks and the Daily Mail has said options from Europe and South America are being considered. Among the options identified is RB Leipzig’s long-serving Danish international Yussuf Poulsen.

How likely is this one?

If Leipzig are willing to let him go, Poulsen could be a feasible signing. He’s spent much of his career at the top level in Germany but a new challenge with a big club like Leeds United could be an attractive prospect, even if it means dropping into second-tier football.

Marc Roca

Last but not least is midfielder Roca, who is rumoured to have a deal in place to join Real Betis in a loan-to-buy agreement.

How likely is this one?

Romano’s report stated that Betis were working to offload players before sealing new signings so once they’ve got some off the books, it could be that Roca’s official arrival comes shortly after.