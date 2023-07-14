Trusted reporter provides fresh update on Blackburn Rovers’ bid to secure forward’s future

Blackburn Rovers have moved a step closer to agreeing a new deal with Tyrhys Dolan after the process was slowed by a change of representative, as per the Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Dolan three years ago, bringing him in at just 18 after his departure from Preston North End’s academy. The forward quickly became a first-team regular at Ewood Park and at just 21, he’s racked up 124 appearances for Rovers.

Along the way, Dolan has chipped in with 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

As it stands, his deal is up at the end of next season, though a 12-month extension option is included. Talks over a new contract have been well documented and now, trusted reporter Sharpe has provided a fresh update for the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is said that talks are ongoing and there is still work to do before an agreement, though the parties have moved closer to said deal. Dolan made a switch in representatives, slowing the process, but discussions have been resumed.

1 of 15 Who is this? Neil Critchley Neil Warnock Tony Mowbray Daniel Farke

One to tie down

Blackburn Rovers have been stung by players running down their contracts before. Many have moved onto pastures new rather than committing to new deals at Ewood Park and with an asset like Dolan, they’ll be hopeful of avoiding that again.

He’s a versatile forward with huge experience for his age and the feeling is that he’ll only get better with time. That will draw admiring glances from elsewhere, so tying him down to a new deal protects Rovers’ interests when other clubs come calling.

It could be a big year for Dolan as Blackburn transition into life after Ben Brereton Diaz. Arnor Sigurdsson looks to be the direct replacement for the Chilean star but in a season where Jon Dahl Tomasson will need a new talisman to emerge, the hope will be that Dolan is among those to step up.