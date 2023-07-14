Stoke City agree £1.25m deal for Premier League player

Stoke City have agreed to sign Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic for an initial £1.25m, reporter John Percy has said.

Stoke City had 25-year-old shot-stopper Sarkic on loan for the second half of last season.

He spent a chunk of his loan stint on the sidelines but managed to make a decent impression in the early stages of the temporary spell before making his return against Watford on the final day of the campaign.

Rumours have been rife over a possible return for Sarkic and now, trusted reporter Percy has issued a positive update.

The Potters are said to have agreed an initial £1.25m deal for the ‘keeper with Wolves. Bonuses and a sell-on clause are included in the agreement as Sarkic prepares to return to Staffordshire on a permanent basis.

Sarkic’s proposed move to Stoke City will see him end a three-year affiliation with Wolves, who he joined from Aston Villa in 2020.

A returning ‘keeper

Stoke City’s starting ‘keeper spot has seen plenty of custodians over the years. Various players past and present have been given opportunities to make the no.1 shirt their own with no success but it will be hoped that Sarkic can hold down the starting spot once his permanent return is confirmed.

The Grimsby-born ace made a good impression when fit last season and has previously impressed at this level with Birmingham City as well.

The hope will be that he can really kick on at a permanent home and at just 25, he still has plenty of time to maximise his potential and play out a career at a high level. He’ll join Jack Bonham, Frank Fielding and Blondy Nna Noukeu in the goalkeeping ranks and it will be interesting to see if his signing leads to an exit for one of the existing options.