Sheffield Wednesday take an interest in versatile Championship man, says reporter

Sheffield Wednesday are showing ‘serious interest’ in Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara, according to BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton.

Ipswich Town only signed the Guinea-Bissau international last summer from Plymouth Argyle for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000. But having arrived at Portman Road for a substantial fee for a League One side, he only managed to make four appearances in all competitions due to injury.

According to Staton, fellow promoted Championship side Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bring the 26-year-old to Hillsborough this summer. However, the Tractor Boys may not want to sell the player to another side in the same division.

He featured for the Ipswich Town U21s in the last couple of months of the season as he continued his rehabilitation and recovery and so after having the summer off, he should be fit enough to play from the off. But whether that is at Ipswich Town or Sheffield Wednesday remains to be seen.

Needs regular minutes…

Whatever happens next season, Camara is likely to just want to get minutes out on the pitch. He could realistically stay and fight for his place at Ipswich Town and show Kieran McKenna why he signed him last summer, or he could make the switch to Sheffield Wednesday or go out on loan to get playing time.

His injury hit campaign in his first season will have been a hammer blow to his confidence, and so he is desperately in need of some stability. Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town will be playing in the Championship next season and so he will be hoping he can break his way into the first-team fold in the second tier, regardless of which team he finds himself at after the transfer deadline.

His versatility of playing as a central midfielder, as a number 10 or even as a forward will certainly stand him in good stead in getting more minutes out on the pitch next season. Should he not find himself a first-team regular initially, injuries in one of the three positions could see him make the step up.