Serie A side weighing up swoop for 2018 Southampton signing

Serie A side Torino are weighing up a move for Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong, reports coming out of Italy have revealed.

Armstrong, 31, joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018. The Saints splashed out an apparent £7million on the 42-cap Scottish international, who’s since made 169 total appearances for Southampton with 19 goals in that time as well.

But with his contract out in 2024, Italian top flight side Torino are said to have taken an interest, with Tutto Sport (via Sport Witness) say that Torino are weighing up a possible summer move for Armstrong.

Last season, Armstrong featured 32 times in the Premier League and netted twice as the Saints suffered relegation into the Championship.

The club have since appointed a new boss in Russell Martin and he looks set to oversee a busy summer of player sales, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia looking like the big potential departures from St Mary’s this summer.

Dan Nlundulu and Mislav Orsic are among those to have already left Southampton this summer, whilst Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have both arrived ahead of the new season.

Armstrong on the move?

Armstrong has been a good servant for Southampton. He might not have provided the goals that was hoped of him but he’s been a mainstay in the side for the past few years.

And now that he’s in the final year of his contract, it might be a good time for the Scot to move on and a move to the Italian top flight would be a very exciting one for him.

If the Saints can claim a decent transfer fee for the player – perhaps a number close to the £7million they paid for him – then it looks like it’d be good buiness all round.

Southampton kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on August 4th.