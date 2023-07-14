Rotherham United set for windfall after Swansea City snap up ex-Miller Jerry Yates

Rotherham United are set for a financial boost after Jerry Yates’ move from Blackpool to Swansea City, reports Rotherham Advertiser.

The Doncaster-born Yates is a product of the Rotherham United youth academy. He went on to make 52 senior appearances for the Millers but five goals in that time saw him sold to Blackpool in 2020.

And the 26-year-old found his scoring touch with the Seasiders, netting 46 goals in 139 total appearances for the club and earning himself a move to Swansea City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Numerous reports have claimed that the Swans are paying Blackpool £2.5million for Yates, and Rotherham Advertiser have now revealed that Rotherham United inserted a 20% sell-on clause when they sold Yates to Blackpool.

But Rotherham Advertiser also add that, because the transfer fee Swansea are paying Blackpool is technically undisclosed, it ‘can’t be confirmed whether the 20% applies to the total fee being paid by Swansea or only the profit Blackpool are making’.

Money for the Millers

Rotherham United, despite always operating on a shoe string budget and always fighting for survival in the Championship, seem to go about their business very smartly.

Their business in the last January transfer window arguably kept them up and they’ve made some shrewd moves in this summer’s window, and this added bonus from Yates is another example of good planning from the club.

Whilst there’s still lessons to be learned – the release of Chiedozie Ogbene being a prime example – the Millers certainly hold their own given the resources they have, and it’ll be inetresting to see how they fare again next season.

Rotherham kick off their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Stoke City on August 5th.