Romano drops fresh update on Bournemouth’s pursuit of Bristol City’s Alex Scott after Cherries see bid rejected

Bournemouth are ‘preparing a new bid’ for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, says Fabrizio Romano.

Scott has been wanted by a number of Premier League clubs for the past season or so, but it’s Bournemouth who are being most closely linked as we near the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Cherries recently saw a £15million bid rejected as Bristol City hold out for a £25million fee, and now Romano says that Bournemouth are readying a new bid for the 19-year-old.

He tweeted earlier today:

Bournemouth are preparing new bid for Alex Scott. He’s top target in midfield as club will try to win competition. 🔴🍒 New proposal will be submitted soon after £15m bid rejected in the last 24h. Bournemout aware of competition from several UK clubs. pic.twitter.com/ErzKfzYLxV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023

The England U20 mam featured 42 times in the Championship last season, scoring once and assisting five as he won the Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Bournemouth previously raided Bristol City for Antoine Semenyo in January of this year and it looks like Scott is a top target for new boss Andoni Iraola.

Scott remains under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025.

What next?

Bristol City are in a pretty good negotiating position here.

It’s unlike the Semenyo deal which saw the Robins miss out on a lot of money due to the fact that he was soon to be out of contract at the club, so expect the Robins to hold firm on their £25million value – for now anyway.

Should Scott remain at the club for another year then this time next summer he’ll be in the final year of his Robins deal and the club could find themsleves in a much tougher position.

Whether or not the Cherries will meet Bristol City’s valuation remains to be seen. It seems unlikely that they’ll go all the way up to £25million after putting £15million on the table initially, but expect to see Scott’s name in headlines a lot over the next couple of weeks.