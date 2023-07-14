Released Middlesbrough man set to sign for League Two side after rejecting Championship offers

Forest Green Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Luke Daniels on a free transfer following his release from Middlesbrough, TEAMtalk have reported.

Middlesbrough had Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen between the sticks last season with Liam Roberts providing cover from the bench. Daniels was third choice at the Riverside last season, but only appeared on the bench on four occasions during Steffen’s time on the treatment table.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Michael Carrick, he was released at the end of his contract at Boro. He is now a free agent and looks set to move to recently relegated League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer, according to TEAMtalk.

The same report states that Daniels turned down offers to stay in the Championship as a number two, as he wants regular first-team football.

A good move…

It looks to be the best option for Daniels to get out and play football regularly, and if that means dropping down two divisions it shows the player’s desire and priorities. He has a wealth of experience having played in the Championship for the majority of his career and will be a huge asset for Forest Green Rovers should the deal get over the line.

The player will likely be the number one choice at The New Lawn and there may have been guarantees and promises from the League Two side, especially considering the rejections of Championship offers to be a number two, according to the report.

The 35-year-old played well when given the opportunity at Middlesbrough and so still has a lot to give. Forest Green Rovers will be looking to bounce back to the third tier at the first time of asking and they will be hoping Daniels can propel them to promotion by providing stability between the sticks.