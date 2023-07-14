QPR could send 2021 signing out on loan this summer

QPR ‘will consider’ loaning out young goalkeeper Joe Walsh upon the arrival of Asmir Begovic on a free transfer, reports West London Sport.

Begovic, 36, is set to sign for QPR on a free transfer after leaving Everton at the end of last season.

The experienced Bosnian will replace Seny Dieng who sealed a permanent move to Middlesbrough earlier this month, leaving Begovic and Jordan Archer as Gareth Ainsworth’s two main goalkeeping options ahead of next season.

Youngster Murphy Mahoney has already left on loan this summer, joining Swindon Town in League Two, and now Walsh could following him.

West London Sport say that QPR will consider sending the 21-year-old out on loan this summer. Walsh is yet to make his senior debut for the R’s following his 2021 arrival from Gillingham, instead spending time out on loan in the non-league.

A smart decision?

QPR fans will remember the goalkeeping crisis during the 2021/22 season. At one point they had Dieng, Archer, Walsh, and David Marshall all sidelined, meaning that had to bring in Keiren Westwood as an emergency signing.

And Ainsworth should be cautious here – Walsh is currently the third-choice goalkeeper and whilst he probably needs game time and first-team exposure, QPR need three first-team goalkeepers.

He could learn a lot from Begovic next season but Walsh could also be frustrated at the lack of game time he’s been getting since joining QPR, so it’s a difficult one for the R’s to weigh up.

Ainsworth might need to promote another youngster from the youth teams should he send Walsh out on loan.

QPR kick off their season with a trip to Watford on August 5th.