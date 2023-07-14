PL man set to join and more: Stoke City transfer news from the last week of the window

Stoke City have gotten two new names over the line so far, with Ben Pearson joining Enda Stevens in signing for the Potters.

Pearson has returned to Stoke City on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Bournemouth in the second half of last season.

Stoke City announced the news almost a week ago now, with the 28-year-old penning a four-year deal and reuniting with Alex Neil whom he performed under at Preston North End in the past.

And another one of Stoke’s loan contingency from the second half of last season that looks set to return is Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

The Montenegro international saw his loan spell curtailed by injury. But reports have backed the Potters to pursue a permanent move and after a bit of back and forth, John Percy now says that Stoke City are closing in on a £1.25million deal for the 25-year-old.

One player who doesn’t look set to sign for Stoke this summer though is Dion Sanderson.

Another Wolves player, Stoke had been closely linked alongside Birmingham City in the race to sign the 23-year-old, but reports this morning have revealed that Sanderson is set for a medical with Birmingham City after the club agreed a £2million fee.

And lastly, former Stoke man Nick Powell has joined League Two side Stockport County following his release at the end of last seaosn.

But reports have claimed that Powell had offers from Stoke’s Championship rivals Coventry City and West Brom, but he’s opted to drop all the way down to League Two to sign for Stockport.

The summer so far has been a fairly busy one for the Potters then, with the seemingly imminent signing of Sarkic another positive bit of business for Neil and his side.

Stoke City kick off their 2023/24 season with a home game v Rotherham United next month.