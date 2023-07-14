Opinion: Middlesbrough should join Championship race for Bundesliga man who could fill problem position

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window so far. But Michael Carrick could do with a replacement for Ryan Giles before the new season starts.

Sammy Silvera, Rav van den Berg, Seny Dieng, Alex Gilbert, Morgan Rogers, and Tom Glover have all joined Middlesbrough so far this summer.

The club’s transfer window has burst into life this month and more are expected to arrive before the start of next season, with a new left-back seemingly a priority for Michael Carrick after Giles’ loan spell from Wolves came to an end.

Replacing him will be difficult. Carrick needs a left wing-back who can do the defensive side of things but who can also create goals, and one player who could do exactly that is Lee Buchanan.

The former Derby County man left to join Werder Bremen last summer. He went on to make 21 Bundesliga appearances in his first season at the club, scoring once.

He didn’t rack up the same kind of numbers as Giles during what would’ve been a very difficult maiden season in the German top flight. But he possess a lot of the same attributes as the Englishman in that he’s fast, dynamic, and has a good range of passing.

Buchanan is wanted by the likes of Birmingham City and Swansea City this summer. Should he return to England then he’ll do so as a much better player than when he left the country. And for Boro, they could sign a very worthy, up and coming left-back in Buchanan who is just 22 years old.

Whether the club has enough money to bring in Buchanan remains to be seen. But if they do then signing the Bremen man would make for a very good signing and it would fill a problematic left-back position with Hayden Coulson now the only option in that position.