Leeds United favourites to sign £6.8m man from European giants

Leeds United are looking at Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alex Nubel as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier, reports Daily Mail.

Meslier looks like he could be one of a number of Leeds United players on the move this summer, with Chelsea touted as a potential destination for the Frenchman.

And Daily Mail are saying that Leeds have ‘asked about’ Nubel, 26, who is set to leave German giants Bayern Munich after a three-year stay.

Mail’s report adds that the Whites will have to fend off competition from German outfit Stuttgart, but that Leeds are ‘thought to be favourites’ to sign Nubel who could be available for around €8million (£6.8million).

Nubel spent five years at Schalke before joining Bayern in 2020. He’s made just one league appearance for the club since, spending the last two seasons on loan at Monaco where he racked up an impressive 97 total appearances for the French side.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds got their first two summer signings over the line yesterday bringing in youngsters Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie.

Nubel to Leeds

Nubel would certainly add quality to the Leeds goalkeeping department should he join. He’s shown in the last two seasons at Monaco that he’s a goalkeeper who can compete at a very high level, so he should make for a very worthy replacement for Meslier should he move on.

And at £6.8million, it wouldn’t be a move that breaks the bank for Leeds who are starting to move on the players who don’t want to stick around in the Championship.

It’s a very slow process but Farke’s summer plans are getting underway now, though there’s still plenty for the German to do before he takes charge of his first competitive game in a few week’s time.

Leeds face Cardiff City in their opening league game on August 6th.