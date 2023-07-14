Leeds and Leicester City battling PL clubs for Middlesbrough man, Boro open to offers

Middlesbrough are prepared to listen to offers for defender Paddy McNair, with several sides in the Premier League and Championship interested in acquiring his services this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough have several options in the heart of defence with Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Matt Clarke and new signing Rav van den Berg, and so it looks increasingly likely that McNair is seen as surplus to requirements.

Equally, with the versatile 28-year-old able to play a number of positions, including in midfield and at right-back it does give him a better chance of playing time, but Michael Carrick has better options than the Northern Irishman going into the upcoming campaign.

TEAMtalk report that Boro are prepared to listen to offers for McNair and this has put several sides on high alert. Recently promoted Premier League trio Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley have registered an interest as well as Bournemouth and Fulham, whilst Championship recently relegation Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City are also keen.

A good time to go…

McNair has proven his worth at Boro, but has never been as important a piece of the puzzle under Carrick as he has under previous management. Both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder used the defender week-in week-out whereas with Clarke returning from injury and the arrival of van den Berg, he is now slipping further down the pecking order.

Given his pedigree and his probable desire for regular playing time, it seems a good time for McNair to depart. It also makes sense for Middlesbrough to cash in given he is not seen as a regular starter and he has just one year left on his current deal.

Middlesbrough look to be going in a slightly different direction too, particularly with the signing of van den Berg. The 18-year-old centre-back is expected to be a first-team fixture and shipping out the experienced McNair shows Boro’s intention of how they aim to move forward with younger players.