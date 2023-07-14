Journalist says Ipswich Town remain favourites to sign exciting PL youngster on loan

Ipswich Town remain the front-runners to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town were credited with an interest in Crystal Palace youngster Rak-Sakyi, 20, who shone on loan for Charlton Athletic last season, scoring 15 and assisting eight more in League One.

Alan Nixon recently revealed that Palace are biding their time before loaning out the Englishman and Witcoop says that a number of teams are keeping tabs on his situation

Witcoop also adds that Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have been, and remain the front runners to sign him on loan ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Lots of clubs keen. Palace holding off on sending him at moment. Ipswich have been front runners and remain favourites — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 13, 2023

Ipswich announced their third summer signing yesterday, bringing in George Hirst on a permanent deal from Championship rivals Leicester City – Hirst joins Cieran Slicker and Jack Taylor in signing for the Tractor Boys on permanent deals this summer.

Rak-Sakyi to Ipswich

It’d be understandable that Palace would want to send Rak-Sakyi to Ipswich for next season. He stood out in League One last seaosn and so stepping up to the Championship makes sense, and doing so with Ipswich who play really nice and free-flowing football would be great for the player’s development as well.

And for McKenna, Rak-Sakyi would be a key addition ahead of the new season. They’ll beed firepower next time round and Rak-Sakyi would bring undeniable creativity and prowess in the final third, but right now it looks like a waiting game.

Palace need to bring in some players before they can look to loan out Rak-Sakyi and so it could be a move that happens later in the window – if it happens at all.

But Rak-Sakyi to Ipswich looks to be well in the pipelines and it would be a great loan signing for the Tractor Boys.