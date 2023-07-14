Hull City agree two-year deal to sign free agent

Hull City have agreed a deal to sign Jason Lokilo on a free transfer, as per a report by HullLive.

Hull City are close to landing the winger ahead of next season in the Championship as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign at the helm.

Lokilo, 24, is available for nothing after cutting ties with Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam earlier this summer and he has been weighing up his options.

HullLive claim he is now heading towards a switch to the MKM Stadium, despite interest from Azerbaijani side Qarabağ, and he will pen an initial two-year deal with the East Yorkshire club, with the option of a third.

New player incoming at Hull

There is an element of surprise about this deal considering Lokilo hasn’t made much of an impact anywhere he has been in his career so far. It is no secret that Hull have been looking to bolster their attacking options and they have pursued ambitious targets since Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in 2022 which makes this one slightly underwhelming.

Lokilo has jumped from club to club over recent years and only managed one goal in 39 games in all competitions when he last played in England for Doncaster Rovers when they were in League One back in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Belgium-born man was on the books at Crystal Palace from 2015 to 2017 and played once for their first-team. The ex-Anderlecht academy man left Selhurst Park and has since also had stints at Górnik Łęczna and Istanbulspor.

It will be a relatively risk-free addition by the Tigers on a free and he will provide depth in attacking areas which is useful ahead of a 46+ game season, it is up to him now to prove himself in the Championship.