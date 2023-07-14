Gary Rowett opens up on ‘reluctant’ stance as Millwall player looks to ‘move on’

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he’s ‘reluctant’ to play Tyler Burey in pre-season games as the forward looks to find a new club.

Millwall man Burey has been heavily linked with a move away from The Den this summer.

It was said that the Lions had accepted a bid from a League One could for the 23-year-old before rumours emerged stating Oxford United were close to a deal. However, a move hasn’t come to fruition just yet and with pre-season beginning against Gillingham, manager Rowett has revealed his stance on playing Burey in friendlies.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett has admitted he’s ‘reluctant’ to give game time to a player who is looking to ‘move on’.

He states he’s focused on giving chances to players he knows will be with the club heading into the new campaign, saying:

“I think the situation is with Tyler that he wants a new challenge and to move on. We’ve had opportunities for him to do that.

“At the moment, because of that, it’s important we try and work with the squad that will be here next season and for him it’s about getting his fitness and making sure that when his opportunity comes he’s ready to do well somewhere else.

“So I think there’s a bit of clarity there and what we’re reluctant to do is play Tyler in some of these games and he’s going to end up being elsewhere. So I think it’s important we work with the players who are going to be here this year but for him it’s about taking the right opportunity when that comes up and he’ll move this season as we have spoken about previously.”

The wait for a move

With Rowett reluctant to play Burey in pre-season friendlies, the hope will be that he can get a switch sorted sooner rather than later. Training allows him to maintain his fitness but being ready and sharp for matches is a different thing.

Missing out on pre-season games could stunt his preparations for the new campaign, so it will be hoped that he can find a new club quickly so he can kick his preparations into action.

Should a move go through, Burey will be bringing an end to a four-year affiliation with Millwall. He joined from AFC Wimbledon’s youth ranks back in 2019 and mainly played academy football before a stint with Hartlepool United in 2021. He caught the eye with the Pools despite spending much of the time out injured and has gone on to total 58 appearances for the Lions.

In the process, Burey has managed three goals and one assist, playing either on the wing or as a striker.