, Doncaster Rovers man attracting interest from elsewhere this summer

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths is attracting interest from elsewhere this summer, as detailed in a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are preparing for another season in League Two and have Grant McCann back at the helm.

Griffiths, 23, is facing an uncertain long-term future at the Eco-Power Stadium and spent time away on loan from Yorkshire at Yeovil Town during the last campaign.

The Doncaster Free Press now claim that he is the subject of ‘tentative’ glances from elsewhere and the club will have a decision to make regarding his situation if an offer from another club comes in.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Interest in Doncaster attacker

Griffiths joined Doncaster in 2021 but hasn’t been able to make an impact with the fourth tier outfit. He still has another year left on his deal but getting him off the books would free up space and funds in the squad to potentially bring in more reinforcements.

McCann’s side will be eyeing promotion to League One next term and they have so far delved into the market to land the likes of Joe Ironside, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry, Ian Lawlor, Jack Senior, Owen Bailey, George Broadbent and Tyler Roberts to bolster their ranks.

Griffiths rose up through the academy ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels. He never made a senior appearance for them though and left for Lyon in 2018.

The forward was a regular for the French giants’ second team and scored 13 goals in 34 games in all competitions before his switch to Doncaster. He has since made 21 appearances for Rovers altogether and has found the net twice with it yet to be known whether he will be sticking around when the new season starts early next month.