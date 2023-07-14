Birmingham City expected to wrap up £2m deal after Siriki Dembele swoop

Birmingham City are expected to sign Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson, reporter Tom Collomosse has said on Twitter.

Birmingham City brought defender Sanderson back on loan for a second stint last summer and the 23-year-old impressed at St. Andrew’s once again. He held down a spot in John Eustace’s defence when fit, taking himself to 50 appearances for the Blues.

Rumours have been rife over a possible return to City on a permanent basis. A £2m fee has been regularly cited and now, it looks as though the club are set to pull off another eye-catching deal.

Birmingham City are now expected to sign Sanderson, reporter Collomosse has said. While £2m will be the initial fee, a sell-on clause and add-ons will be included in the agreement.

Dion Sanderson expected to join Birmingham from Wolves for about £2m plus add-ons. Wolves to receive % of future sale too. Sanderson has done well on loan at St Andrew’s #bcfc #wwfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) July 14, 2023

Sanderson will become the latest signing in an impressive summer at St. Andrew’s. Siriki Dembele became signing number five on Friday morning, following Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Krystian Bielik and Ethan Laird through the doors.

Reasons to be optimistic

Things are looking good for Birmingham City heading into the new season. Their takeover has been completed, they’ve made some brilliant signings this summer and they’ve got a popular, young manager in the form of Eustace.

The hope will be that they can really kick on in the years to come after a turbulent period and some more new signings will only help their efforts to do so in the 2023/24 campaign.

A return for Sanderson will be a popular one. He’s a player who can star already and at 23, he’ll only get better as time passes. A move to a permanent home could help him really kick on too after previous loans with Sunderland and Cardiff City alongside his spells with the Blues.