Barnsley could eye reunion with Manchester City and Cardiff City loan pair

Barnsley could look at bringing back either Slobodan Tedic or Max Watters for next season, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley had the striking pair on loan from Manchester City and Cardiff City respectively in the last campaign.

The duo helped the Tykes reach the League One play-off final but they were beaten by Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley in the end and are stuck in the third tier for another year. To make matters worse, they have lost boss Michael Duff to Swansea City this summer.

Nevertheless, the Barnsley Chronicle suggest there is the ‘possibility’ of re-signing one of Tedic or Watters under new manager Neill Collins to bolster his attacking department ahead of next term.

Barnsley reunion on the cards

Tedic is unlikely to get game time at Manchester City and still has another year left on his contract with the Premier League champions. He was given the green light to link up with Barnsley on a temporary basis in August last year and went on to score four league goals in 21 games during his time at Oakwell.

The former Serbia youth international provides an alternative option up top and more of an aerial threat. He has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since 2020 after moving from Čukarički and has also been loaned out to PEC Zwolle in the past.

Watters, on the other hand, is a more pacey proposition in attack and likes to get in behind. The 24-year-old joined the Tykes in the January transfer window and also found the net on four occasions.

His future at Cardiff is up in the air right now and he has played for them since 2021. However, he has also been shipped out to MK Dons since his switch to Wales.