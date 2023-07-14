Arsenal star eyed and more: Ipswich Town transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Ipswich Town boast a strong squad as they prepare to return to the Championship but the hope will be that some more fresh faces can arrive in the coming weeks.

Ipswich Town reunited with George Hirst on a permanent basis earlier this week. He follows Cieran Slicker and Jack Taylor through the doors at Portman Road as Kieran McKenna gears up for the new season.

More new targets are on the radar though with fresh rumours emerging over the past seven days. Among those said to be on the radar is Coventry City forward Matty Godden, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal with the Sky Blues.

Derbyshire Live reported that Town are among those keen. QPR were also mentioned while Derby County were linked before.

It would be interesting to see if Godden remains a target after Hirst’s aforementioned return but while one new striker could come in, Joe Pigott looks destined for an exit. He’s been heavily linked with a move away since returning from his Portsmouth loan and reporter Darren Witcoop said on Twitter earlier this week that his contract could be cut short, allowing him to find a new club as a free agent.

It looks as though midfielder Panutche Camara will be another heading for the exit too.

Manager McKenna has made it clear that he could move on loan following a tough first season at Portman Road. After previously starring in League One during his time with Plymouth Argyle, he shouldn’t be short of suitors this summer.

Last but not least and perhaps the most eye-catching of the lot is a link with Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty.

The American defender was a huge hit on loan at Birmingham City during the 2022/23 campaign but as it stands, his place with the Gunners is up in the air. He’s rumoured to be among Ipswich Town’s defensive targets and would be a seriously impressive signing if he was to join.