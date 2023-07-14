Port Vale poised to land Crystal Palace man on loan

Port Vale are poised to land centre-back Kofi Balmer on loan from Crystal Palace, reports Alan Nixon.

Port Vale are expected to seal a deal to bring in the young defender ahead of the new League One season.

Balmer, 22, made the move to England in August last year from his native Northern Ireland.

Nixon has now reported on his Patreon that he is ‘set’ to switch to Vale Park on a temporary basis to boost his development.

Player incoming at Port Vale

Port Vale could see Balmer as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department for next term in the third tier. Andy Crosby is currently preparing for his first full campaign at the helm after being handed the full-time role.

He has been busy bolstering his ranks in this window and has brought in the likes of Alex Iacovitti, Ethan Chislett, Mitch Clark, Connor Ripley, Tom Sang, Conor Grant, Jason Lowe and Jayson Leutwiler.

Balmer could be next through the entrance door and a move to the Football League would help him get some more experience under his belt. He rose up through the youth ranks at Ballymena United and broke into their senior team as a youngster before switching to Larne in 2021.

The former Northern Ireland youth international then spent a single year at Inver Park and made 35 league appearances. Palace lured him to South London 12 months ago and he has since been a key player for their development squad.

Balmer is still waiting on his first appearance for the first-team at Selhurst Park though and his upcoming loan to Port Vale is an opportunity to show what he can do.