21-year-old Sunderland talent on the verge of Qatar move, report claims

Sunderland winger Isaac Lihadji is ‘on the verge’ of a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

Sunderland only added French prodigy Lihadji to their ranks in January, bringing him in from Ligue 1 side Lille OSC.

The 21-year-old made six Championship appearances after his arrival, all of which came off the bench. He’s under a long-term contract with the Black Cats until the summer of 2025 and looks to be one of many bright talents for the future.

However, just a matter of months after moving to Wearside, it is claimed Lihadji could head for pastures new.

Trusted French outlet L’Equipe states that Qatari side Al-Duhail are ‘on the verge’ of signing Lihadji as they look to add some new young talents to their squad. It is said that Southampton midfielder Ibrahima Diallo is also heading for the Middle East, though no fees are mentioned in the report.

Leaving already?

It’s a surprise to see that Lihadji is seemingly heading elsewhere so soon after arriving at Sunderland. He’s not set the world alight since his signing but at just 21, he looks like a raw and promising talent who could develop into a star in the years to come.

Nevertheless, the riches of Qatar mean that the Black Cats may well fetch a decent fee for a player who isn’t seen as a key asset just yet. It will be disappointing to see that he won’t be developing in red and white but perhaps the funds can be used to bring in some more stars for the future.

Should the move go through, Lihadji will become the latest player to swap Europe for the Middle East. Plenty of high profile players have moved to either Saudi Arabia or Qatar and some have left the EFL to do so too. Leeds United’s Rodrigo and Charlton Athletic youngster Ahmed Kone have both headed for Qatar.