Wycombe Wanderers among teams keen on striker after League One release

Wycombe Wanderers are interested in striker Sam Smith following his Cambridge United exit, as per the Bucks Free Press.

Smith, 25, is without a club after leaving Cambridge United at the end of last season. His deal expired and rather than extending his time at the Abbey Stadium, he’s headed for free agency in search of pastures new ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The ex-Reading and Manchester United striker notched 14 goals and four assists in 52 games across all competitions last season. He played a key role in keeping Cambridge in League One, playing either on the right-wing or in his favoured role through the middle.

Now, new claims of interest have emerged.

As per a report from the Bucks Free Press, Wycombe Wanderers are among the sides showing an interest in Smith.

His status as a free agent means he will cost nothing for the Chairboys, potentially making for a shrewd addition ahead of the new season.

Another new addition?

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to be in the promotion picture again next season and a signing like Smith could make for smart business as they look to bolster their options up top.

He’d be the fifth signing of the summer. Veteran defender Richard Keogh has signed following his exit from Ipswich Town while Luke Leahy has joined from Shrewsbury Town and promising midfielder Kian Breckin has arrived on loan from treble winners Manchester City. Sheffield United wing-back Harry Boyes has just joined on loan too.

As it stands, the Chairboys have four strikers on the books. Sam Vokes was last season’s talisman while Brandon Hanlan is another option up top. Then there’s Tjay De Barr and D’Mani Mellor, who is back at Adams Park after spending the second half of the season away from Matt Bloomfield’s squad on loan with Rochdale.