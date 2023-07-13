Walsall believed to be keeping tabs on departed Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town pair, report claims

Walsall are believed to be casting their eyes over goalkeeper Michael Kelly and defender Darnell Johnson on trial, as per a report by Vital Walsall.

The pair are available as free agents following their respective departures from Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town at the end of last season.

Walsall are busy preparing for another campaign in League Two under new boss Mat Sadler and they finished 16th last term on 55 points.

Vital Walsall also believe Alvechurch defender Harry Williams and former Saddlers winger Milan Lalkovic also featured in their recent pre-season friendly 4-1 win over non-league outfit Leamington.

Walsall considering their options

Walsall have been busy so far this summer and have bolstered their attacking options by landing Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor on free transfers after their loans last season. They have also brought in left-back Chris Hussey, centre-back Priestley Farquharson, midfielder Ryan Stirk and young striker Freddie Draper on loan from Lincoln City.

Kelly could be seen as someone to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department. Owen Evans is their number one at the moment but they could do with another option between the sticks to provide some over.

The 26-year-old was part of Carlisle United’s squad who gained promotion to League One last term. He has also played for the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers in the past.

Defender Johnson is also said to be being looked at by the Saddlers. He rose up through the academy at Leicester City but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Foxes.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Hibernian, Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon before heading to Fleetwood on a permanent basis in 2021 and he is now considering his options.