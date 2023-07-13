UPDATED: The 7 QPR transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

QPR need a busy summer transfer window if they want to be competitive next season. And slowly but surely, Gareth Ainsworth is putting together a decent summer.

There’s still much more needed and some positions that are looking perilously light in terms of numbers, but QPR look to have a few exciting irons in the fire.

Transfer headlines involving the R’s have really picked up this month and here we look at all the latest QPR transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Asmir Begovic

QPR are thought to be closing in on a deal for the veteran shot-stopper.

How likely is this one?

Virtually a done deal – Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today that the ex-Chelsea man is set to undergo his medical with QPR this week.

Lewis Wing

QPR have been closely linked with a mov for released Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing all summer.

How likely is this one?

This one is looking more and more likely. A recent report from Bucks Free Press revealed that the 26-year-old is expected to reunite with Ainsworth at QPR, so this one is looking like a real possibility.

Chris Forino

West London Sport revealed this week that Ainsworth wants to raid former club Wycombe for centre-back Chris Forino.

How likely is this one?

Forino is under contract at Wycombe and so any move would cost the R’s. And West London Sport say that, despite the sales of Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng, QPR are still restricted financially this summer and so a move for Forino looks hopeful as things stand.

Bobby Thomas

QPR and Cardiff City have been linked with a loan move for Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas.

How likely is this one?

Thomas impressed with Barnsley in League One last season and now it looks like he could seal a Championship move after Burnley’s promotion.

But Rangers are also in the race (reports via Ibrox News) for his signature and so it looks like a much more difficult pursuit for QPR, though Thomas looks like a definite option and a definite possibility.

Jack Hunt

Football Insider revealed yesterday that QPR are among the teams eyeing released Sheffield Wednesday right-back Jack Hunt.

How likely is this one?

QPR aren’t the only team interested in the 32-year-old, with Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, and Championship rivals Huddersfield Town all keen.

What Hunt’s preference on his next move is remains to be seen, but with widespread interest, landing him won’t be easy for the R’s.

Josh Knight

Peterborough United centre-back Josh Knight has been named as another potential centre-back target for QPR this summer.

How likely is this one?

Knight is another one under contract and so any move for the Englishman must be deemed as fairly unlikely for QPR. Knight though is in the final year of his Posh contract and so a move for him may be more likely than a move for Forino, but for the time being, Knight looks like another ambitious transfer target.

Marc Leonard

QPR have been credited with an interest in Brighton’s young midfielder Marc Leonard, who shone on loan at Northampton Town last season.

How likely is this one?

Very little has been said about Leonard this summer, suggesting that Brighton are weighing up what the next best step for the midfielder is.

It remains likely that he could go out on loan and the Championship looks like the next logical step for him, so keep an eye on this one.