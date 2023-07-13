Steven Schumacher reveals stance on Plymouth Argyle man’s future amid L1 loan interest

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has said Saxon Earley will be part of their plans for the new season amid revived interest from former loan club Stevenage.

Plymouth Argyle signed young left-sided talent Earley from Norwich City in January.

He’d spent the first half of the season on loan with eventual League Two promotion-winners Stevenage, managing a goal and two assists in 27 games for the club. After heading to Home Park, he notched two goals in nine games, making for a successful first season in senior football for the youngster.

Questions have been asked over what could be next for the 20-year-old though following the Pilgrims’ promotion.

Now, manager Schumacher has revealed what they have in mind for the youngster. Speaking to Plymouth Live, he confirmed Stevenage have been in touch over a potential reunion but stated that Earley is in Argyle’s plans for next season. Here’s what he had to say

“I have spoken to Leon Hunter (Stevenage’s football director) a few times. I have known him a long time, since I was at Stevenage.

“Obviously, we took Saxon from Norwich but he spent the first part of last season on loan at Stevenage. When he wasn’t getting in immediately with us Leon asked about taking him but we said ‘No, he’s going to stay with us and settle in’.

“We feel Saxon is going to play a part this season. I have said to Leon if that picture changes, for whatever reason, then I would obviously let them know.

“We paid money for Saxon, we think he’s going to be a really good player and so far in the pre-season he has done really well so I think it’s only fair he gets his opportunity to impress here.”

Fighting for a place

Earley was in and out of the squad during the first six months of his time at Home Park but there were bright moments for him. He netted on starts against Oxford United and Peterborough United and at only 20, the hope will be that he can only get better as time goes on.

The spot on the left-hand side is up for grabs too.

Bali Mumba held down that role last season but he’s back with parent club Norwich City, leaving it open for someone to swoop in. As it stands, Earley and academy graduate Jack Endacott are the two natural options on the left, although the versatile Brendan Galloway could do a job there too, though he’s spent much of his career as a left-back and has found himself in the back three more often that not when played by Plymouth.